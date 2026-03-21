Kamala Harris weighs in on misinformation and Nicki Minaj’s fans fire back

Kamala Harris is finding herself at the center of a familiar kind of internet storm, where politics, celebrity, and stan culture collide.

During a recent appearance on the “Now You Know with Knowa De Baraso” podcast, the former vice president spoke broadly about the dangers of misinformation, but her indirect reference to rapper Nicki Minaj quickly sparked backlash from Minaj’s devoted fanbase, known as the Barbz.

While discussing the spread of false information in today’s political climate, Harris emphasized that not everyone who shares inaccurate claims does so with malicious intent.

“I think there are many people who are doing it intentionally, and I think there are others who are doing it unintentionally,” Harris said, framing misinformation as a widespread issue that requires both accountability and education.

🚨BREAKING: Kamala Harris just insinuated Queen of Rap @NICKIMINAJ doesn’t know “2 + 2 = 4” and only supports President Trump because of “misinformation.”



Kamala, this is why both times you ran for President you lost badly.



Nicki is much smarter than you.



Follow: @BoLoudon pic.twitter.com/ZFwWfwdKE4 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) March 19, 2026

When asked specifically about Minaj and her apparent alignment with controversial political narratives, Harris didn’t attack the rapper directly. Instead, she leaned into a broader point about facts and shared understanding.

“One of the things about mis- and disinformation is, we have to, when we disagree with someone, take that into account,” Harris explained. “We may just not be working with the same information… making sure we’re on the same page about the fact that two plus two will always equal four.”

Still, that didn’t stop Minaj’s supporters from interpreting the comments as a slight.

Across social media, Barbz quickly mobilized in defense of the rapper, accusing Harris of being condescending and out of touch. Some framed Minaj as more authentic, while others criticized Harris’s communication style and political track record.

The reaction underscores just how powerful—and reactive—online fan communities can be, especially when their favorite artists are pulled into political conversations.

Minaj, who has increasingly aligned herself with right-wing talking points in recent years, has drawn criticism for amplifying misleading narratives, including claims about religious persecution abroad and her visible support of figures tied to the MAGA movement. Her political commentary has often blurred the lines between personal opinion and widely disputed claims, placing her at the center of ongoing debates about celebrity influence in public discourse.

Harris, for her part, appears focused on a broader mission. During the same podcast, she discussed launching new efforts to combat misinformation and encourage more fact-based conversations, particularly as the country approaches another pivotal election cycle.

She also made clear that her immediate political future does not include a run for governor of California, saying simply, “It’s not my calling.” As for a potential 2028 presidential bid, Harris remained noncommittal, noting that her attention is currently on the 2026 midterm elections.

The moment reflects a broader cultural shift in which entertainers are no longer merely adjacent to politics—they are active participants, with audiences that rival, and sometimes surpass, traditional political platforms.

And when those worlds overlap, as Harris is now experiencing, the response isn’t just political. It’s personal, passionate, and, increasingly, digital-first.

Whether Minaj herself responds remains to be seen. But if her fanbase’s reaction is any indication, the conversation is far from over.