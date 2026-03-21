The historical significance of Match Day and why Morehouse went above and beyond for the next generation of physicians

Since 1952, the National Resident Matching Program has helped shepherd fourth-year medical students across the United States by matching applicants’ preferences with U.S. residency positions.

Ask any doctor who has undergone the process knows what the third Friday of March signifies. It is the culmination of a process that began in the fall of the final year of medical school. After interview after interview with residency programs, the final result boils down to a computerized algorithm to match applicants with the ideal program.

Think a mixture of the sorting hat from the Harry Potter books/movies and any high-profile awards show or draft for a sports league.

For the past 70 years, the Matching Program has helped sort through potential issues as would-be physicians rank their top programs and programs share their list of preferred students. Many have shared their moments on social media, thankful for the process while recognizing that this is where the first step of life post-med school begins.

Morehouse took it a step further this year, not just for its medical school, but for the future Black doctors everywhere.

On Friday (Mar. 20), the HBCU’s medical school opted to livestream its Match Day ceremonies, letting the world in on what is widely considered a beloved and cherished memory for soon-to-be residents and their families. What made the moment even more special? The four-hour telecast showcased students from all races and creeds, not only proud of their journeys, but also revealed how the path they took wasn’t one they walked alone.

The Morehouse School of Medicine’s latest class matched significantly into primary care and core specialties, including family medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, and internal medicine. Morehouse does offer more niche options, but its focus on primary care specialties aligns with the school’s mission to address physician shortages in Georgia and beyond.

According to the school’s website, MSM exists to “Improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities, improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities and address primary health care through programs in education, research, and service.” Additionally, their goal for residents is “to understand the health risks associated with social, cultural, and behavioral factors; identify and address health needs in individuals and populations; understand and address the impact of health disparities among racial and ethnic groups; and recognize and eliminate behaviors and policies that lead to premature injury and death.”

The influx of Black doctors is necessary. According to a 2023 study, only 5.7 percent of U.S. doctors are Black and the lack of Black doctors could harm public health, according to experts. This isn’t even accounting for the number of Black patients who, time after time, have had their health questioned by non-Black doctors when something dire was happening.

Match Day is a community event, a cherished day for med students across the country.

Morehouse decided to welcome the world in to show what the future of medicine looks like.