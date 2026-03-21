NYC Ulta Beauty salon sued after telling Black customer and her daughter it doesn’t ‘do their kind of hair’

A shocking lawsuit is brewing for Ulta Beauty after employees of a location on the Upper East Side in New York allegedly refused service to a Black woman and her daughter, telling them they don’t do “their kind of hair.”

The lawsuit, filed by Lauren Smith and her seven-year-old daughter, alleges racial discrimination by employees at the Ulta Beauty store on East 86th Street in July 2025. The employees, according to Smith, denied her and her daughter due to their hair “type” and “texture,” their general inexperience with “your kind of hair,” and their disrespect for not telling employees in advance “what kind of hair” the two had. According to Smith, no employee at the shop looked at her or her daughter’s hair and both had appointments to have their hair done.

Both Smith and her daughter are professional models.

A portion of the complaint reads, “This discriminatory treatment occurred in full view of other customers, causing severe humiliation to Ms. Smith and traumatic distress to her 7-year-old daughter who left the store crying hysterically and asking, ‘What is wrong with my hair?’ and ‘Why can’t I go there if there are brown girls [in ads] on the walls?’”

Smith alleges that “Jessica C.,” the stylist who was assigned to do her and her daughter’s hair, was “not comofrtable” doing their “type” or “texture” of hair. The store’s manager, identified as Mohammed Salam, backed the decision and called out both Smith and her daughter for not identifying their “hair texture” while booking their appointment.

“It therefore became immediately apparent that the stated reason was a pretext for race-based discrimination,” the plaintiffs allege.

Ulta, which has long championed its role in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, has previously defended itself when accused of discriminatory practices. In 2019, the company issued a statement after former employees accused the brand of encouraging employees to racially profile customers.

“We stand for equality, inclusivity and acceptance and strive to create a space that is welcoming to all,” Ulta, in a statement, said at the time. “That is why we have our associates participate in ongoing trainings on diversity and inclusion. This is our responsibility and we take it seriously.”

Smith’s lawsuit also contends that the salon’s refusal to serve her and her daughter violated the New York State Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination based on traits associated with race, namely hair texture. The suit also alleges that Ulta employees broke New York State cosmetology licensing laws, ratified in May 2024, which require hair stylists to be trained and competent to provide services to people of all hair types and textures.

Smith and her daughter are seeking financial damages in the suit, along with training for salon employees, among other requests.