Brandy to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Issa Rae and Babyface set to speak

Brandy is set to receive one of entertainment’s most iconic honors, as she will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30.

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. PT on Hollywood Boulevard and will be streamed live, giving fans around the world a chance to witness the milestone moment. Actress and producer Issa Rae and legendary singer-songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds are scheduled to speak at the event, which entertainment presenter Sibley Scoles will host, according to Billboard.

The recognition marks a major career milestone for Brandy, who has spent decades shaping the sound of modern R&B while also building a successful acting career. “Brandy has captivated audiences for decades with a voice and artistry that helped shape modern R&B and inspire generations of performers,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “Honoring her with a star… is a celebration of not only her extraordinary music career, but also her lasting impact on television, film, and popular culture.”

Brandy first rose to prominence in the 1990s, delivering a string of hits that cemented her place in music history. Her 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” with Monica spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a record for the longest-running chart-topping collaboration by two female artists. She also scored a major hit with “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” written by Babyface for the “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack, which reached No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Beyond music, Brandy became a household name through her starring role on the hit sitcom “Moesha” and her portrayal of the titular character in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” alongside Whitney Houston.

The Walk of Fame honor caps off a strong year for the multi-hyphenate star. Earlier in 2026, she was recognized at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective, alongside artists like Pharrell Williams and Kirk Franklin.

Brandy’s upcoming star will be the 2,839th added to the famed Hollywood landmark, further solidifying her legacy as both a music and cultural icon. For fans and peers alike, the moment represents not just a celebration of her past achievements, but recognition of a career that continues to influence generations.