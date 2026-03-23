Chance the Rapper beats ex-manager in court after $3.8M dispute, jury awards just $35

Chance the Rapper has come out on top in a closely watched legal fight with his former manager, but the outcome comes with a twist: a symbolic payout of just $35.

According to reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times, a jury ruled on March 20 that Pat Corcoran—once known as “Pat the Manager”—failed to prove he was owed $3.8 million in unpaid commissions and royalties. The decision effectively ends a yearslong dispute between the Grammy Award-winning artist and the manager who helped shape his early career.

Chance, born Chancellor Bennett, worked with Corcoran for nearly a decade before their partnership ended in 2020, shortly after the release of his debut studio album, “The Big Day.”

“I claim victory in the name of the Lord,” Chance told reporters following the verdict.

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While the rapper initially sought $1 million in damages in his countersuit, the jury ultimately awarded him just $35. Despite the modest financial outcome, the ruling carries more weight in what it represents: a clear rejection of Corcoran’s multimillion-dollar claim. As part of the decision, Corcoran was also ordered to give up control of the website domain ChanceRaps.com.

Corcoran’s legal team acknowledged the loss but pointed to the outcome as a cautionary tale for industry professionals.

“We respect the jury’s decision, but the message to music managers is clear: Get it in writing,” attorney Jay Scharkey said in a statement to the Sun-Times.

At the center of the case was a disagreement over whether Corcoran was entitled to continued earnings after their split. Corcoran argued that a “sunset clause” guaranteed him three years of income following his termination in April 2020. Chance, however, maintained that no such agreement existed.

During testimony earlier this month, the independent artist said their business relationship operated on an informal, at-will basis—one that never clearly addressed what would happen if they parted ways.

“We moved that way forever. We never discussed the sunset clause, we just discussed how I’d pay him,” Chance testified. “And one thing that stayed consistent is that I paid him his 15 percent.”

He also reflected on the breakdown of their relationship, suggesting he should have ended the partnership sooner after a series of business decisions between 2017 and 2018 raised concerns.

The case underscores a familiar tension in the music industry, where handshake deals and long-standing personal relationships can evolve into high-stakes legal battles once success—and money—enters the picture.

In the end, while the $35 award may raise eyebrows, the verdict itself signals a decisive win for Chance the Rapper—one that closes the door on a significant chapter of his career and reinforces the importance of clear contracts in the business of music.