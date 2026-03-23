People have thoughts about when Trump dies after president’s harsh reaction to Robert Mueller’s death

President Donald Trump‘s response to the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller is drawing condemnation from critics, with some pointing out that he may one day face the same harsh reaction when he dies.

“Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The 79-year-old president has long detested Mueller, who served as special counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice and led the FBI investigation of Trump and his presidential campaign to determine whether they coordinated with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Politicians, pundits, and media personalities all rebuked Trump for his perhaps unpresidential reaction to the March 20 passing of Mueller, 81, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

During Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne Tha God slammed Trump’s post about Mueller’s death, calling the 47th commander in chief “the worst president of all time.”

“You don’t give a damn about democracy, wiping your ass with the Constitution, and on pace to lead this country into the worst financial crisis of all time. But you are also putting yourself into a position that when you pass, people are going to treat it like Mardi Gras in New Orleans,” said Charlamagne, whose real name is Leonard McKelvey.

The radio personality and New York Times bestselling author continued, “The celebrations folks are going to have, the things people are going to say about you when you pass, Mr. President– I don’t care about how many buildings you put your name on, bridges, tunnels, they can create holidays. None of that will matter because you have hurt way too many people. And more importantly, you get back the energy you put out. Do you care? Do you care what Barron sees about you after you pass? Do you care what Melania sees about you after you pass? What about your grandkids?”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during Amplifying the Culture: The Power of the Black Effect at the 2025 Blackweek Conference at Spring Studios on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro similarly weighed in on Trump’s post, saying, “Let me just say this: karma never forgets an address. And he is 80 years old, he’s got obvious visible physical ailments, and there will be people that when he passes away — as we will all pass away — will write these type of things and celebrate. If you don’t condemn it today from him, you don’t have a right to condemn it then from anybody.”

Navarro also called out Republicans who had not condemned the president. It’s worth noting that Trump and many Republicans were outraged by some public reactions to the shooting death of conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk. In fact, Trump promised consequences for people who spoke out harshly about Kirk’s killing.

The political pundit also noted that Trump’s callous reaction to Mueller’s death mirrored his responses to the deaths of former U.S. Senator John McCain and Hollywood producer Rob Reiner, whom the president disagreed with politically.

“This is who he is because he is a mean person with a dark heart, verbal diarrhea, and no impulse control,” said Navarro.

After Reiner and his wife were brutally stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home, President Trump accused Reiner of being “behind” Mueller’s investigation, which Trump often called the “Russian hoax.”

“I think he hurt himself career-wise. He became like a deranged person. Trump derangement syndrome. So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape, or form. I thought he was very bad for our country,” said Trump.

Keith Boykin, political commentator and a former Clinton White House official, said of the president’s vicious reaction to Mueller’s death: “When Trump dies and people pop champagne bottles in the streets to celebrate, I don’t want to hear a damn word from anybody in the Republican Party.”

Some online critics contrasted Trump’s response to Mueller’s death with the reaction of former President Barack Obama, whom Trump repeatedly ridicules and compares his presidency to.

“Bob Mueller was one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI, transforming the bureau after 9/11 and saving countless lives,” Obama said in a statement. “But it was his relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values that made him one of the most respected public servants of our time. Michelle and I send our condolences to Bob’s family, and everyone who knew and admired him.”