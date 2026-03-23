TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue announce first-ever ‘It’s Iconic’ co-headlining tour

Three of the most influential female groups in music history are joining forces for the first time. TLC and Salt-N-Pepa have announced their first-ever co-headlining tour, with En Vogue joining as a special guest for what’s being billed as the “It’s Iconic” North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off August 15 in Franklin, Tennessee, and will run through October 11, hitting major cities including Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta and Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale March 26, with presales beginning March 24.

The collaboration marks a rare moment where three powerhouse acts from different corners of hip-hop and R&B history share one stage. Between them, the groups have sold tens of millions of records and shaped the sound and image of women in music across decades.

Fans can expect a packed setlist of era-defining hits, from TLC’s “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls” to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” and “Shoop,” alongside En Vogue staples like “Free Your Mind” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

For the artists themselves, the tour is about more than nostalgia. It’s about celebration and unity. “This show is going to be crazy,” said Cheryl “Salt” James. “I feel like this is going to be the most fun touring experience I’ve ever had… we’re going to feel the queens in the building… we earned this seat.”

Sandra “Pepa” Denton echoed that excitement, saying the experience may even overwhelm fans in the best way. “All the music that’s going to be played? It’s like, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! OH MY GOD!’”

Members of En Vogue emphasized the deeper meaning behind the collaboration, pointing to a shared legacy of resilience and empowerment. “Having all of us come together, it’s a cultural olympian,” said Terry Ellis, describing the moment as both historic and symbolic.

The groups also highlighted a sense of sisterhood, making it clear the tour isn’t about competition but collective impact. “We’re all legends,” James added during a joint interview, a sentiment quickly affirmed by her fellow performers.

The announcement comes just ahead of their scheduled joint appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, where they are expected to perform together for the first time.

For longtime fans and newer audiences alike, the “It’s Iconic” tour promises more than just a concert. It’s a rare, full-circle moment for three groups whose influence still defines the sound and spirit of modern R&B and hip-hop.