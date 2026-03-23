Tyriq Withers shuts down ‘chronically online’ label, says social media is part of his craft

Actor Tyriq Withers is pushing back on the idea that he’s “chronically online,” offering a more grounded explanation for his social media habits as his profile continues to rise in Hollywood.

Speaking to People at the NAACP Image Awards, the 27-year-old said what many interpret as constant scrolling is actually part of his process as an actor. “People say I’m chronically online. God forbid I do research. God forbid, I like to just scroll a little bit,” Withers said, pushing back on the label with a mix of humor and frustration, during an interview with People.

The actor, who currently stars in the film adaptation of “Reminders of Him,” explained that social media helps him stay connected to real-world behavior and audience reactions. For him, it’s less about distraction and more about observation.

“I appreciate people who appreciate the art, and I like to engage,” he added. “Yes, I can lock in and do the serious movies, but I can also be a goofball… I’m just here to continue to be myself.”

That balance between craft and personality seems to define Withers’ approach as he navigates growing fame. While he engages publicly, he draws a firm line when it comes to private interactions online. “I don’t even know [what my DMs look like]. I don’t go into that place. That place is an abyss,” he said, making it clear he avoids the more chaotic side of digital life.

Despite the perception, Withers insists his routine is simple: “I post and I get off TikTok I mean, Instagram, and I go about my business.”

The conversation comes at a time when Withers’ career is gaining momentum. In addition to “Reminders of Him,” he has appeared in recent projects like “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “HIM” and continues to build a reputation as a versatile performer.

He’s also become something of an “internet boyfriend” to fans, a label he doesn’t fully embrace. “Those are your words. I never signed up for that,” he said in a separate interview, though he acknowledged the support means something. “It is validating that you don’t have to be anybody else but yourself.”

In an industry where image can be tightly controlled, Withers’ stance is straightforward: he’s not online for appearances. He’s there to observe, connect when it feels right, and then log off.