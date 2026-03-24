Federal commission hosts meeting on declining Black male enrollment at HBCUs

The U.S. Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys is holding its FY26 first quarter business meeting today, March 24, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EDT, with a focus on a growing concern in higher education: the decline in Black male enrollment.

The virtual meeting, which is open to the public and livestreamed via the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ YouTube channel, centers on the theme “Closing the Gap: Addressing Declining Black Male Enrollment at HBCUs and Other Colleges.”

Chaired by U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fl.), the session brings together commissioners and staff to examine the causes behind the enrollment gap and outline potential solutions. The discussion will highlight the historical importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in advancing Black male achievement, while also addressing recent downward trends and the factors contributing to them.

Commission Director Marik Xavier-Brier is expected to present preliminary findings, including data on financial barriers, gaps in college readiness, and challenges within the K–12 pipeline. The report will also touch on institutional pressures facing HBCUs and increased competition from predominantly white institutions.

In addition, the meeting will explore broader cultural and workforce dynamics that may influence enrollment decisions among Black men. Early recommendations outlined in the briefing include expanding targeted financial aid, increasing investment in HBCU infrastructure, and strengthening pipeline programs to better prepare students for college.

Commissioners will engage in focused discussions on reversing the trend, followed by an open forum to propose policy strategies and initiatives. The session will conclude with action steps aimed at elevating the issue at the federal level, including sharing findings with Congress and the Department of Education.

The commission also plans to collaborate with major organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, UNCF, the National Urban League, and the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance as part of a broader effort to address the crisis.

Today’s meeting is part of a wider push to bring national attention to the issue and develop coordinated strategies to support Black male students from early education through college and beyond.