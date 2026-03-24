Nia Long files for restraining order against alleged stalker after repeated home incidents

Actress Nia Long has filed for a restraining order against a woman she alleges has been stalking her for more than two years, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The legal action, filed on March 23, names a woman identified as Carrie McDonald, whom Long describes as repeatedly harassing her and showing up uninvited at her Los Angeles home. In the filing, Long claims the woman believes they are in a romantic relationship, a claim the actress strongly denies.

According to reports, the alleged behavior includes sending unwanted gifts such as cards and flowers, as well as multiple visits to Long’s residence. The situation escalated most recently on March 21, when McDonald allegedly rang the doorbell at Long’s home. Police were called to the scene, and the woman was later arrested.

Long also detailed a previous incident in 2024, when McDonald reportedly appeared at her home in the middle of the night and demanded entry. Law enforcement responded at the time and issued what Long described as a “strong warning,” but the alleged harassment continued.

In her request, Long asked the court to extend protection not only to herself but also to her immediate family, including her two children and her mother, citing concerns about their safety.

However, a judge has denied the temporary restraining order for now. A hearing has been scheduled for April, where both parties are expected to present evidence before the court decides whether to grant longer-term protection.

The case highlights ongoing concerns around celebrity safety and stalking, particularly when alleged perpetrators believe they have personal relationships with public figures. For Long, the legal move signals an effort to formally address what she describes as a persistent and escalating situation.