Texas community honors 8-year-old Nicolas Gray who died after choking at school

A Texas community is mourning the loss of 8-year-old Nicholas Gray, who died after choking on a grape during snack time at school, as his family continues to honor his memory and share his story.

The third grader was attending Pomona Elementary School in Manvel, Texas, when the incident occurred on Feb. 9. According to local reports, classmates quickly alerted adults after realizing Nicholas was choking. School staff, including a teacher, nurse and campus police officer, responded immediately and called 911. An airway clearance device was used, but the grape could not be dislodged. Nicholas was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

In the weeks since, the community has come together to grieve and remember him. On March 20, students, teachers and family members gathered at a park in Manvel for a memorial, releasing bubbles in his honor. His mother, Kenzie Gray, said the event was meant to give those who knew him a chance to say goodbye.

Despite the tragedy, she has been clear about how she wants her son to be remembered. “I don’t want anyone to have pity for me,” she said in an interview. “What I do want is for people to know and understand who Nicholas is. Not who he was, but who he is.”

She described her son as a joyful, loving child whose presence left a lasting impact. “He had a smile that could light up the whole world. Not a room, the world,” she said.

In a statement shared with local media, the Alvin Independent School District said it is “deeply committed to the care and well-being of each of our students” and expressed condolences to the family, noting the district is grieving alongside them.

Nicholas’ obituary highlighted his love for Legos, monster trucks, and Spider-Man, as well as his energetic spirit and kindness toward others. He was remembered as a child who “made the world brighter” through his curiosity and warmth.

His funeral was held Feb. 21 in Louisiana.

At the memorial, his mother made a promise to keep his legacy alive. “In your absence, we’ll never forget about you,” she said. “We’ll live in your name, and we’ll honor your name every day.”