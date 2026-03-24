From hospital janitor to doctor: Shay Taylor returns to Yale in full circle moment

What started as a job cleaning hospital rooms has come full circle for Shay Taylor, who is now returning to the same institution as a doctor.

Taylor, 32, is going viral after matching for a residency in anesthesiology at Yale New Haven Hospital, the very place where she once worked as a janitor for nearly a decade. Her emotional reaction, captured on video during Match Day, shows her jumping, screaming and collapsing into the arms of loved ones, a moment that has resonated widely online.

But the journey to that point was far from straightforward.

After graduating in the top 10 percent of her class from high school in New Haven, Conn., Taylor said she lacked guidance on how to navigate college. “I just didn’t know what to do,” she told TODAY. “My mom was a single mom, and we didn’t know anything about financial aid or applications. We were kind of lost.” Instead of enrolling in school, she began working at the hospital at 18, cleaning patient rooms and administrative spaces.

Her path shifted dramatically years later when her mother became seriously ill following a house fire. Despite repeated hospital visits, Taylor said doctors initially dismissed her mother’s symptoms as psychological. Determined to find answers, she reached out to a hospital executive whose office she had cleaned.

That decision proved pivotal. Her mother was connected with a new care team and diagnosed with vocal cord dysfunction, a condition that had previously gone undetected. The experience left a lasting impression.

“If I could be a voice for my mom,” Taylor recalled thinking, “maybe I could do this for other patients.”

From there, she began charting a new course. While continuing to work nights at the hospital, Taylor enrolled in classes at Southern Connecticut State University and later earned a master’s degree at Quinnipiac University. She eventually gained admission to Howard University College of Medicine.

Now, after years of balancing work, school and financial hurdles, she is returning to Yale New Haven Hospital, this time as a physician in training.

“I would have never imagined this,” Taylor said. “To come back to the same place, it means everything.”

As she prepares to step into her new role, Taylor hopes her story encourages others who may feel uncertain about their future.

“I want them to keep going,” she said. “I want them to not take a no as the final answer.”