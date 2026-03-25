Cardi B sells out Madison Square Garden on debut ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour

Cardi B is celebrating a major career milestone as her first-ever headlining tour reaches new heights, including a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, while also juggling growing business ventures and life in the spotlight.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the Bronx-born rapper opened up about the overwhelming response to her “Little Miss Drama” tour. The run marks her debut as a solo headliner, and demand has been intense, especially in her hometown.

“It is really exciting,” she said of selling out Madison Square Garden. Still, the moment has come with its own challenges. “Everybody wants tickets… 40 people from my mom’s side, 30 people from my dad’s side… friends from the Bronx, Brooklyn… I’m so overwhelmed.”

Known for her high-energy performances, Cardi B said fans can expect a party-like atmosphere at her shows. She even revealed she flies over the crowd during the concert, despite having a fear of heights. “For the plot,” she joked, adding, “It’s gonna gag them.”

The tour comes on the heels of continued success in music. Her album, “Am I the Drama?” previously became her second No. 1 project and achieved rapid commercial success, reinforcing her staying power more than a decade into her career.

Reflecting on her journey, Cardi B admitted she would advise her younger self to spend less time engaging in social media arguments. “Why are you arguing with people on Twitter?” she said, noting she has since scaled back that habit.

Beyond music, she is expanding into business with her new haircare line, Grow-Good. The product line, inspired by her own DIY hair routines, has already seen strong demand during its presale phase, with a wider release set for April 15. Cardi B said the venture reflects years of experimenting with natural ingredients like avocado, aloe, and rice water, though she joked that using raw garlic once left her “smelling like a pasta bowl for six months.”

As she balances touring, entrepreneurship, and public life, Cardi B framed her current success as part of a bigger moment. Calling 33 her “Jesus year,” she said she feels especially blessed during this phase.

With sold-out arenas and new ventures underway, the rapper’s latest chapter signals both commercial momentum and a continued connection with fans, on stage and beyond.