New study links HBCU attendance to improved brain health decades later

HBCU attendance may offer lasting health benefits for Black Americans, particularly when it comes to cognitive function later in life, according to a new study.

The research, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from 1,978 Black adults who attended college between 1940 and 1980. About 35% of participants attended an HBCU, while the rest attended predominantly white institutions (PWIs). The study found that those who attended HBCUs showed better memory and cognitive performance around age 62 compared to their peers.

Lead researcher Dr. Marilyn Thomas, an assistant professor at the University of California, San Francisco, said the findings point to the importance of educational environments, not just access to education itself. “HBCU attendees had better cognition across all three time periods we studied,” she explained, referring to eras shaped by major policy changes like Brown v. Board of Education and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The study suggests that culturally affirming environments like those often found at HBCUs may help protect long-term brain health. Researchers also noted that HBCU attendees were more likely to report supportive early-life experiences, including encouragement to pursue education and receiving affection from caregivers.

Thomas emphasized that exposure to racism has long been linked to poorer health outcomes, including stress-related conditions and accelerated aging. Her broader research has examined how structural racism affects health, and this study builds on that by identifying possible sources of resilience.

“What’s really important about this finding is that it suggests that culturally affirming spaces actually can help promote and protect cognitive health,” Thomas said. She added that even brief exposure to an HBCU environment appeared to have a measurable impact.

While the study is considered exploratory, it adds to growing evidence that the quality and context of education matter. As debates continue around diversity, equity and inclusion programs, the findings highlight the long-term value of institutions designed to support historically marginalized communities.