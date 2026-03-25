‘I saw her fight maybe for the first time in her life’: Jaÿ-Z reflects on fatherhood, Blue Ivy’s growth on stage

Jaÿ-Z is opening up about fatherhood and watching his daughter Blue Ivy Carter grow into her own spotlight, offering a rare glimpse into their family dynamic in a new interview.

Speaking in a recent GQ cover story, the rap mogul born Shawn Carter reflected on what it meant to see Blue Ivy take the stage alongside her mother, Beyoncé, during the “Cowboy Carter” tour. For him, the moment was less about fame and more about effort.

“She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to get her off that stage now.”

Blue Ivy first began appearing on tour with Beyoncé in recent years, drawing attention for her choreography and stage presence. According to Jaÿ-Z, that confidence didn’t come instantly. He described how early performances were more tentative, with his daughter “going through the motions” before something shifted.

“I saw her fight maybe for the first time in her life,” he explained. “Not everything is just given to her… she fought for it. She’s almost on every number.”

Despite his pride, Jaÿ-Z admitted there were moments where his parental instincts took over. He recalled stepping in to limit her stage time during certain performances, joking, “You can’t be on that stage when she’s singing ‘Six-inch heels’… are you crazy?”

Beyond performing, Jaÿ-Z also highlighted Blue Ivy’s musical ability, revealing she has “perfect pitch” and can teach herself songs on the piano by ear. Still, he noted she prefers to keep music fun rather than structured, resisting formal lessons.

Fatherhood, he added, has reshaped his priorities entirely. “It gives everything meaning,” he said. “I love taking them to school. I love picking them up. Everything means so much more.”

The interview comes as Jaÿ-Z reflects on more than three decades in music and business—2026 marks the 30-year anniversary of his debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and the 25-year anniversary of his landmark album, ‘The Blueprint’—but it’s clear his role as a father now sits at the center of his life, watching the next generation begin to carve out its own path, one performance at a time.