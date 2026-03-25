Lauren Speed-Hamilton wins $25K judgment over botched baby shower event

Reality TV personality Lauren Speed-Hamilton has been awarded nearly $25,000 in damages after a court ruling in her favor over a dispute with a baby shower event planner.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Speed-Hamilton filed a lawsuit against event planner Marissa Lozada, alleging that Lozada’s August 2025 baby shower did not meet the standards she had promised. The “Love Is Blind” star claimed she paid more than $13,000 for what was marketed as a luxury, full-service event.

However, she alleged the event fell short, beginning nearly an hour late and featuring incomplete décor and visible disorganization as staff rushed to set up. Speed-Hamilton also claimed the planner failed to take responsibility for the issues and instead downplayed the situation.

In her filing, she said she attempted to resolve the matter by requesting a 40% refund through a demand letter sent in September 2025. When that effort did not lead to a resolution, she proceeded with legal action.

The court ultimately ruled in Speed-Hamilton’s favor after Lozada did not respond to the lawsuit, resulting in a default judgment. The ruling awarded Speed-Hamilton close to $25,000, covering damages and attorney’s fees.

Despite the outcome, Lozada has indicated she intends to challenge the claims. In a statement, she said she is aware of the allegations and is addressing them through the legal process, adding that she disagrees with the accusations and expects the full context to be considered.

The legal win comes months after Speed-Hamilton welcomed her first child, a son named Ezra, with her husband Cameron Hamilton in October 2025. The couple first met and married during the debut season of the Netflix series, becoming one of its most recognizable success stories.

While the court decision marks a legal victory for Speed-Hamilton, the dispute may not be fully resolved as further proceedings could follow.