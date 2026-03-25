The silent health crisis facing Black men Over 40—and why it’s often caught too late

Many Black men in their 40s and beyond put work, family and daily responsibilities ahead of their health. The warning signs, both subtle and obvious, can go unchecked until a major medical event makes them impossible to ignore.

Missed regular checkups and delays in addressing symptoms are often linked to mistrust of doctors, racism in healthcare, and high insurance costs. A 2019 National Library of Medicine study found that they delayed screenings more often than white men.

The study showed that men with higher medical mistrust were more likely to delay blood pressure screenings. Men with more frequent everyday racism exposure were more likely to delay routine checkups and blood pressure screenings. Meanwhile, those with higher levels of perceived racism in healthcare had a likelihood of delaying cholesterol screenings.

There are several diseases and conditions that pose as severe health risks to Black men, which include cardiovascular and heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers like prostate cancer.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., but Black Americans have worse health outcomes. “Black adults in the U.S have some of the highest prevalence of hypertension in the world,” with 57.5% of Black men having high blood pressure. VCU Health noted that 70% of Black men are at a higher risk of heart failure than white men.

Diabetes is another increasing concern. In 2022, 52.8% of Black men died from diabetes, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. There are three types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes, which only relates to pregnant women. While type 1 is an autoimmune disorder that occurs early in life, it is not preventable, according to a 2022 study from Northwestern Medicine. Type 2 diabetes, however, is mostly linked to a poor diet and develops over time. It is the most common form of diabetes in Black and brown communities, as 90-95% are diagnosed with the illness.

“Unfortunately, access to care is a huge barrier within our Black and Brown communities,” Northwestern Medicine Internal Medicine Physician Kimbra A. Bell, MD, said, per the study. “Additionally, the inability to afford quality medical care and prescription medications can be a hindrance as well. So, conditions such as diabetes are not managed as well as they could be and subsequently result in poorer outcomes.”

If left untreated, it can lead to serious health problems like kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, neuropathy and hearing loss, per theAmerican Heart Association Journals and the American Diabetes Association. Factors such as poor diet, limited access to healthy food, socioeconomic factors, and stress contribute to these issues in Black communities.

Another major health risk is prostate cancer. Prostate cancer poses a significant risk for Black men, who are disproportionately affected due to “early presentation, more aggressive disease and higher mortality rates than white men,” according to a 2022 NLM study.

Black men are 73% more likely to have prostate cancer than white men, with Black men and those with Caribbean ancestry having the highest documented cases of the disease in the world, according to the Michigan Institute of Urology and data from the American Cancer Society.

Racial, cultural and economic factors, as well as fear, play a pivotal role in delayed or late diagnoses, which causes lower survival rates.

Depression, anxiety and chronic stress can mentally impact Black men with these conditions. Several studies from the National Institutes of Health and other organizations show how cardiovascular and heart disease, diabetes and prostate cancer can disproportionately affect Black men, both during diagnosis and long after treatment.

For Black Americans, especially Black men, community-based interventions such as barbershops and churches, as well as culturally tailored health and peer-led programs, have proven successful in helping them navigate rough moments in their lives, according to a 2025 study by the National Institutes of Health.

In 2018, researchers at Stanford University conducted a study of more than 1,300 African American men in Oakland, Cal., and found that Black men are more likely to receive preventative care for serious diseases when being seen by Black doctors.

“We found that, once African-American men were at the clinic, even though all services were free, those assigned to a Black doctor took up more services,” such as flu shots and diabetes and cholesterol screenings, Marcella Alsan, MD, PhD, at Stanford and one of the researchers on the study, said in an article about the trial.

Early intervention is the best way to prevent worse outcomes for Black men diagnosed with cardiovascular and heart disease, diabetes and prostate cancer. Several factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and diabetes can cause heart disease; there are ways to combat it with early prevention programs and to prevent it altogether. The key to preventing it is to manage your risk factors and “know your numbers,” according to the University of Chicago Medicine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a research study in January 2025 for Black men and how they would respond to intervention programs for type 2 diabetes. According to their findings, “most men (59%) were interested in participating in a healthy living program and/or program elements such as incentives (67%), male-specific health topics (57%), and the inclusion of family (63%).”

Because Black men have a higher diagnosis and mortality rate, doctors recommend starting prostate screening as early as 40 years old, according to UCLA Health. During the 2024 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in San Francisco, several doctors developed specific guidelines for Black men and the type of screenings for early detection and to prevent prostate cancer. The guidelines stated that Black men should start prostate-specific antigen (PSA)-based screening between the ages of 40 and 45.

“These guidelines were specifically formulated to provide practical recommendations for Black men as they consider their individual risk of prostate cancer and engage in shared decision-making with their health care providers,” Dr. Isla Garraway, MD, PhD, said in the abstract of the study. “Early detection of prostate cancer is one of several factors that the panel believes could reduce prostate cancer morbidity and mortality in this high-risk population.”

Black men in their 40s and beyond, warning signs can be both subtle and obvious, but taking action much earlier can lead to early detection, prevention and a longer life.