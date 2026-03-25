Usher speaks out on Diddy, says mogul has been ‘misrepresented’ amid legal fallout

In a recent interview, Usher is speaking candidly about his long-standing relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, offering a nuanced perspective as the embattled producer serves a federal prison sentence.

Appearing on Forbes’ “The Enterprise Zone,” Usher reflected on Combs’ influence on his life and career, ultimately describing him in one word: “Legacy.” The two began working together when Usher was a teenager, forming a bond that has lasted decades.

Usher says he will never speak negatively about Diddy:



"I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he's been, you know, misrepresented."pic.twitter.com/aFCdKWZs1B — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 25, 2026

Combs, 56, is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has also faced multiple civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied. Despite the legal troubles surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder, Usher made it clear that his personal experience with Combs differs from the public narrative.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been misrepresented,” Usher said during the interview. He added that while he acknowledges the seriousness of the situation, he also believes it’s important not to overlook Combs’ broader impact.

“In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” he said.

Usher credited Combs as a mentor figure, likening him to “a really, really hard teacher” who helped shape his early understanding of the music business. He emphasized that much of what he learned about entrepreneurship came from observing Combs’ approach to building a brand and business empire.

“I can’t, with any sense of humanity, not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs,” Usher said. “So many people benefited from what he created.”

While the comments are likely to spark debate given the gravity of the allegations and conviction, Usher’s remarks highlight the complexity of reconciling personal experiences with public controversies.