Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker settle divorce with co-parenting agreement for their two children

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have officially finalized their divorce, reaching a custody agreement centered on co-parenting their two children, per multiple sources.

According to court documents signed on March 24, the former couple, who were married for 11 years, will share joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, Blaze, 6, and son, Ace, 10. While specific visitation details remain sealed, both parties are required to maintain open communication and collaborate on decisions involving their children’s health, education, and overall well-being. According to TMZ, Burruss will not pay child or spousal support, but will pay a lump sum of over $400,000, as they split other physical assets.

Regarding custody, the agreement outlines how major decisions will be handled if disagreements arise. Burruss will have final say on non-emergency healthcare and educational matters, while Tucker will make final decisions regarding new extracurricular activities. Additionally, given both parents’ public profiles, they must obtain written consent from one another before involving their children in media appearances, brand partnerships, or other public-facing projects.

Burruss first confirmed the split in November 2025, sharing that the decision came after “deep thought and a lot of prayer.” At the time, she emphasized her focus on “protecting my peace” and maintaining a respectful co-parenting relationship.

The divorce settlement follows a legal process that included a custody dispute earlier this year. The couple reached an initial settlement in March before submitting final documentation to the court for approval.

Despite the separation, Burruss has indicated that the relationship remains largely amicable. In a February appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she shared that while discussions around the divorce could become tense, both she and Tucker have made an effort to stay respectful.

“We’re co-parenting,” she said, noting that they continue to show up together for their children, including attending their son’s basketball games side by side.

Burruss also revealed that her decision to end the marriage stemmed from a “specific situation” in July 2025, though she declined to share further details publicly.

The former couple, who met in 2011 and married in 2014 after working together on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, now move forward focused on raising their children in a stable and supportive environment.