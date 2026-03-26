Loyola Chicago student paper apologizes for wording in fatal shooting coverage, sparks debate

A student newspaper at Loyola University Chicago is facing backlash after issuing an apology over its wording in coverage of a fatal campus-area shooting.

The school’s publication, The Loyola Phoenix, initially reported that 25-year-old Venezuelan national Jose Medina-Medina, accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old freshman Sheridan Gorman near the Rogers Park campus, was living in the United States illegally. That detail had been confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security.

However, shortly after publication, the outlet revised its language, removing the term “illegal immigrant” and replacing it with “Rogers Park resident.” Editors also issued a public apology, stating that the original wording did not align with Associated Press style guidelines or the paper’s editorial values. “No human’s existence is illegal,” the editors wrote, explaining the decision to update the article.

The change quickly drew criticism online, with some arguing the revision downplayed relevant facts in the case. Others accused the publication of yielding to political pressure, while supporters of the edit pointed to evolving standards in journalism language around immigration.

The controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of local officials’ responses to the case. Maria Hadden faced criticism after comments suggesting Gorman may have been “in the wrong place at the wrong time” and that the suspect could have been “startled.” Hadden later apologized, saying her remarks were mischaracterized.

Meanwhile, Brandon Johnson has also been questioned over Chicago’s sanctuary city policies. Critics argue those policies allowed Medina-Medina, who reportedly crossed the U.S. border in 2023 and was released twice by federal authorities to remain in the city.

The White House weighed in on the case in a statement on X, calling Gorman’s death “a preventable tragedy” and emphasizing the need for stronger immigration enforcement.

Gorman’s family, based in Yorktown Heights, New York, has publicly mourned her loss. Her mother, Jessica Gorman, has said she plans to continue advocating for justice in her daughter’s name as the case moves forward.

The incident has sparked a wider debate about journalistic standards, public safety, and how immigration status is reported in criminal cases.