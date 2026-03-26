Meagan Good and Tank join season 4 cast of ‘Reasonable Doubt’

“Reasonable Doubt” is expanding its cast for season 4, with Meagan Good and Durrell “Tank” Babbs joining as series regulars, according to Deadline.

The legal drama, created by Raamla Mohamed for Hulu’s Onyx Collective, follows high-powered Los Angeles defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi. The show centers on Jax as she balances complex criminal cases with personal struggles, including family life and past trauma.

In the upcoming fourth season, the stakes are set to rise even higher. Following a violent attack that leaves Jax’s family and her newly established law firm shaken, the future of the Stewart Firm hangs in the balance. At the same time, one of Jax’s most loyal clients becomes the focus of a growing media scandal, pushing the firm into a high-pressure legal battle that could determine its survival.

Good will portray Regina Harris, a sharp and composed district attorney who is described as both compassionate and formidable. Meanwhile, Babbs takes on the role of Eric Cropper, a wealthy R&B star and longtime client of Jax, whose charm and influence come with a calculating edge.

They join returning cast members including McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo and Angela Grovey.

The series continues to be executive produced by Kerry Washington, alongside Pilar Savone, Larry Wilmore, and others. It is produced by 20th Television.

Season 4 is expected to deepen the show’s exploration of legal ethics, power, and personal resilience, while introducing new dynamics through its expanded cast.