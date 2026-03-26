Simone Biles opens ‘Taste of Gold’ restaurant at Houston airport

Olympic champion Simone Biles has expanded her portfolio beyond sports, officially opening a new restaurant at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

The restaurant, called “Taste of Gold,” launched on March 24 inside Terminal A, with Biles and her NFL player husband, Jonathan Owens, attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The opening was reported by the Houston Chronicle and confirmed by airport officials.

The airport eatery offers a range of casual dining options, including sandwiches, salads, skewers, desserts, and shareable small plates. The space is also designed to reflect Biles’ career, featuring decor inspired by her gymnastics achievements along with multiple large-screen televisions for travelers.

Biles partnered with the Athlete Playermaker Group, a firm known for developing dining concepts in airports, to bring the project to life. In a statement, she said the goal was to create a welcoming space for travelers passing through her hometown.

“As a frequent traveler, I wanted to help create a place where people can relax and enjoy a meal,” Biles said, adding that the restaurant is open to both sports fans and anyone looking for a quality dining option before or after a flight. According to airport details, the restaurant operates daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The launch comes during a busy period for Biles, who has also been navigating a personal transition following a recent NFL trade involving her husband. Owens was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Indianapolis Colts, prompting the couple to prepare for a move to Indianapolis ahead of the upcoming football season.

Despite the change, Biles has publicly expressed support for Owens and enthusiasm about settling into a new city, even turning to fans for recommendations as she adjusts.

The opening of “Taste of Gold” marks Biles’ latest venture off the mat, adding entrepreneur and restaurateur to her list of accomplishments while maintaining close ties to her Texas roots.