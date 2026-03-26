Why showing up for ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ actually matters

We’ve heard it a thousand times: when one of us wins, we all win. But leave it to Hollywood to remind us just how literally that rings true.

This week, award-winning writer, director, and actor Nina Lee revealed that behind the scenes, all eyes are on “You, Me & Tuscany” for more reasons than its star-studded cast. In a series of tweets, Lee shared some insights into a conversation she reportedly had with entertainment executives behind the scenes.

“1. Met with a studio about my already shot romcom and they won’t buy it until they see how ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ does,” she wrote. “2. Met with an exec about a romance script I have, they won’t buy it until they see how ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ does.”

1. Met with a studio about my already shot romcom and they won’t buy it until

They see how You, Me & Tuscany does



2. Met with an exec about a romance script I have, they won’t buy it until

They see how You, Me & Tuscany does



3. Go see this film! — nina lee (@NinaSerafina) March 25, 2026

“A film that has nothing to do with me could quite literally change my life. Plus, I’ve heard it’s really great so I’m looking forward to supporting,” she added in a separate tweet.

Lee’s words not only sparked a wave of support but also highlighted a clear disparity in the expectations surrounding Black-led films vs. non-Black films, particularly in the romance category.

Hollywood so antiblack if ONE black romcom fails the careers of multiple black filmmakers will be hit… white romcoms can fail and they will still make new ones. https://t.co/VCZwIGW4Dk — ً (@drivenbyfilms) March 26, 2026

This is the first black romcom in theaters in over a decade y’all. It’s sad but this is the reality for black art. Will Packer produced it, the leads are black, even if you're not interested in this one buy a ticket & support so others can be made. It’s important af. https://t.co/rj5m5TsUc7 — vic (@pixievic__) March 25, 2026

This is crazy to me cause them shitty white rom coms be getting picked up back to back. https://t.co/iywOyeY216 — Vannah 🖤 (@psavannahhh) March 25, 2026

“You, Me & Tuscany” marks the first Black-led romantic comedy to hit theaters in what feels like years. Starring Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page, the film’s producer, Will Packer, who also created “Girls Trip,” previously stressed the importance of the genre.

“There are a lot of people out there who said: ‘Rom-coms are dead. People don’t want to see rom-coms anymore. They’re not going to the movies to see rom coms.’ But the reality is that we need them now more than ever. We love to fall in love. We love to laugh,” Packer said as previously reported by theGrio. “When you get it [a movie] right, it stands the test of time. So that’s one thing that I think I’m really hopeful for this film, is that it will be for an audience that maybe hasn’t seen themselves in a rom-com like this.”

The studios are going to watch us during the opening weekend of You, Me & Tuscany. They want to see if an original screenplay does well. They want to see if a Black rom-com does well. I know we can show up and support this movie. This is the movie that we have been waiting for. — kay ⋆˚✿˖° (@jasimisinclair) March 25, 2026

Hollywood has never been subtle about its gatekeeping. In an industry that treats diversity like a quarterly trend and routinely tries to funnel all of Black creativity through a single “proven” name, the idea of earning a seat at the table has always come with an asterisk. And as social media was quick to point out, the pushback Lee received on her already completed rom-com “That’s Her,” starring Kountry Wayne, Coco Jones, Loretta Devine, Tabitha Brown, and more, is proof that the unfair pressure put on Black creatives to justify their work before it ever reaches an audience is very much by design.

the amount of pressure black projects have, just for the slight change we get another one is so unfair https://t.co/YrVazxcwnS — Simi🌺 (@maggiesxrose) March 25, 2026

There’s a reason why Will Packer is going so hard promoting this film. He knows what it could mean for other black lead films like this. He wants to give these studio execs no choice but to give OUR movies a chance. It’s so important we show up for this and others like it from… https://t.co/xy1G7QfPFp — •|𝐂𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐞|•🥀 (@wakechloeup) March 26, 2026

Now, while we can only hope this discourse sparks a change of heart within these studios and executives, here’s what we know: audiences have the power to cut through that noise. We watched “Sinners” get underestimated by the trade publications like Variety, and then watched audiences show up and show out in a way that rewrote the narrative in real time. “You, Me & Tuscany” deserves that same energy. Not just because it looks like a good time, but because every ticket sold is a data point that tells Hollywood: Black love stories, Black stories are worth investing in, and Black creatives shouldn’t have to wait on a verdict that was never theirs to earn in the first place.

So, go see the movie, take a friend with you; a plethora of undiscovered, unreleased Black stories, directors, writers, actors, and actresses are depending on it.