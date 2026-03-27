Atlanta man accused of stealing Beyoncé’s music during ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour rejects plea deal: ‘Ready to go to trial’

Last summer, Beyoncé‘s “Cowboy Carter” tour made its way through Atlanta, including three performances at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but most of the headlines came from an Atlanta man who allegedly stole unreleased Beyoncé music from a van near the stadium.

Kelvin Evans, the man accused of the theft, made a court appearance earlier this week for a plea hearing and told the judge, “I’m ready to go to trial now.”

In July 2025, Christopher Grant, Beyoncé’s choreographer and one of the entertainer’s dancers told police that a thief or thieves broke into a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer belonging to Grant and took several items, ranging from two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing and accessories, jump drives containing unreleased music, footage plans for her show and past and future set lists.

Grant and fellow dancer Diandre Blue told authorities the back window of the vehicle was smashed and their luggage had been stolen.

Evans was arrested in August 2025 and pled not guilty in January. Around the same time as his January court appearance, where he was indicted on several charges including charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass. Prosecutors reported that the theft was captured on video involving a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra connected to the crime. Although none of the stolen equipment was recovered from the vehicle, light fingerprinters were recovered from the crime scene.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of six years in prison. The plea deal he rejected would have seen a maximum sentence of five years. Now, prosecutors in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office are seeking the full sentence as Evans is a convicted felon.