Colman Domingo to make ‘SNL’ hosting debut as April lineup revealed

“Saturday Night Live” has announced its next round of hosts, with Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo set to make his hosting debut on April 11. He’ll be joined by Brazilian singer Anitta, who will also be making her first appearance as a musical guest on the long-running sketch show.

Domingo’s episode comes at a busy moment in his career. The actor is preparing for the release of season three of “Euphoria,” which is scheduled to premiere on April 12. He is also set to appear in the upcoming biopic “Michael,” where he portrays Joe Jackson, father of the late pop icon.

The April 11 episode follows a high-profile return by Jack Black, who will host the April 4 show alongside musical guest Jack White. That appearance will mark Black’s fifth time hosting, earning him entry into the show’s well-known “Five-Timers Club,” a milestone often celebrated with special on-air sketches and celebrity cameos.

“SNL” recently returned from a brief hiatus, with Harry Styles hosting and performing as musical guest on March 14. The week prior, Ryan Gosling hosted an episode featuring Gorillaz as the musical act.

As Season 51 approaches its final stretch, the show is expected to wrap up in mid-May, though additional hosts and guests have not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the franchise continues to expand internationally, with a UK version of the series recently launching and featuring its own lineup of celebrity hosts.

Domingo’s upcoming appearance marks another milestone in his steadily rising profile in film and television. Known for his versatility across drama and stage, his debut on “Saturday Night Live” is expected to introduce him to an even broader audience while adding fresh energy to the show’s final episodes of the season.