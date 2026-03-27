Florida challenges NFL’s Rooney Rule, threatens legal action over diversity hiring policy

Florida officials are challenging one of the NFL’s most well-known diversity initiatives, escalating a broader political push against diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has formally urged the National Football League to end enforcement of the “Rooney Rule,” a policy designed to increase opportunities for minority candidates in coaching and executive roles. In a letter sent to Commissioner Roger Goodell, Uthmeier argued that the rule may violate Florida’s civil rights laws and requested confirmation by May 1 that the league would discontinue it.

First introduced in 2003 and named after late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, the Rooney Rule requires teams to interview minority candidates for key leadership positions, including head coach and general manager roles. The policy has since expanded, now requiring at least two external minority candidates to be interviewed for certain positions, while also incentivizing teams through compensatory draft picks when minority staff are hired elsewhere.

Uthmeier contends the policy improperly considers race and gender in hiring practices. In public remarks, he said teams and fans prioritize performance over demographics, framing the rule as inconsistent with a “merit-based system.” His office has warned that failure to comply could result in potential civil rights enforcement action by the state.

The move reflects a wider effort by Florida’s leadership to roll back DEI-related policies across public institutions, including education and local government. However, targeting the NFL represents a significant expansion of that effort into the private sector and one of the country’s most influential sports organizations.

The Rooney Rule itself has faced criticism from multiple angles. While the league promotes it as a step toward equity, some critics argue it has not gone far enough to address disparities. Former NFL head coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in hiring, claiming some teams conduct superficial interviews to meet the rule’s requirements.

As of now, the NFL has not publicly responded to Florida’s request. The situation sets up a potential legal and political clash that could have broader implications for diversity policies in professional sports and beyond.