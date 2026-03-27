Florida Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick faces disciplinary action after House Ethics panel’s 25 violations ruling

A House Ethics panel has found Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick guilty of 25 violations following a lengthy and highly unusual public hearing, marking a significant escalation in a case that could lead to her removal from Congress.

The decision came after a nearly seven-hour televised proceeding, during which the Florida Democrat and her legal team defended against allegations that she misused millions in federal funds tied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Lawmakers on the bipartisan subcommittee deliberated behind closed doors before delivering their verdict.

The charges stem from accusations that funds connected to her family’s healthcare company, Trinity Healthcare Services, were improperly routed and partially used to support her 2022 congressional campaign. Federal prosecutors have separately indicted Cherfilus-McCormick, alleging that about $5 million in FEMA funds were overpaid and later funneled through multiple accounts. She has pleaded not guilty in that case and continues to deny all wrongdoing.

“I look forward to proving my innocence,” she said in a statement, adding that she remains focused on serving constituents in Florida’s 20th District.

The House Ethics Committee, which began investigating the matter in 2023, reviewed tens of thousands of documents and conducted dozens of witness interviews before bringing formal charges. While the panel initially cited 27 potential violations, it ultimately found her guilty on 25 counts.

The outcome now sets the stage for potential disciplinary action when Congress returns from recess. Possible penalties range from censure to removal from committee assignments, or even expulsion from the House. Some lawmakers have already called for her resignation, while others have suggested a full House vote to determine her future.

The case follows a rare precedent set in 2023, when the House voted to expel George Santos before his criminal trial concluded.

Legal proceedings against Cherfilus-McCormick are ongoing, with her federal case expected to move forward in the coming months. The Ethics Committee’s findings, while separate from the criminal trial, could intensify political pressure as the situation develops.