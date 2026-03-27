Trump administration probes medical school admissions over race consideration

The Trump administration has launched new federal investigations into admissions practices at three major medical schools, intensifying scrutiny of how race may be considered in higher education, according to the New York Times.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it is examining the medical schools at Stanford University, Ohio State University, and University of California San Diego for potential violations of civil rights law. The probes are being led by the department’s Civil Rights Division under Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

We did this yesterday. Among other things!



Trump Administration Begins Investigations Into Three Medical Schools https://t.co/9doolGxnGh via @NYTimes — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) March 26, 2026

According to officials, the investigations will focus on whether race has been used, directly or indirectly, in admissions decisions. Federal authorities have requested extensive records, including applicant-level data on test scores, admissions outcomes, and any information related to race or ethnicity dating back to the 2019 admissions cycle.

The move follows a broader effort by the Trump administration to enforce the Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard ruling, in which the U.S. Supreme Court effectively banned the use of affirmative action in college admissions. While the decision allows applicants to discuss how race has shaped their experiences, the administration has raised concerns that some institutions may still be using essays or other factors as indirect ways to consider race.

In response, all three universities said they are reviewing the Justice Department’s requests. Representatives for Stanford’s medical school stated that the institution prohibits unlawful discrimination, while Ohio State and UC San Diego emphasized their commitment to complying with federal and state laws.

The investigations mark an escalation in federal oversight of higher education. In recent months, the administration has taken similar steps targeting undergraduate admissions and has pushed colleges to provide data demonstrating compliance with the Supreme Court ruling.

The issue has also sparked legal pushback. A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general recently filed a lawsuit challenging a federal policy requiring schools to collect and submit admissions data related to race. A federal judge in Massachusetts is currently considering whether to block that requirement.

It remains unclear why these three medical schools were selected for investigation. However, the outcome could have significant implications for how professional schools across the country structure their admissions processes in the post-affirmative action era.