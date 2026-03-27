Tyler Perry blocked from giving cash to unpaid TSA agents at Atlanta’s airport

Filmmaker and media mogul Tyler Perry recently attempted to support unpaid airport security workers during an ongoing U.S. government funding lapse, but federal rules prevented his effort from going through.

According to local reports, Perry visited Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 26 with the intention of giving cash directly to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents who have gone weeks without pay. The funding gap stems from a partial government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the TSA.

However, Perry’s attempt to hand out money was blocked due to longstanding federal ethics regulations. Under U.S. rules governing public employees, federal workers are generally prohibited from accepting gifts of monetary value from private individuals while on duty. The regulation is designed to prevent conflicts of interest or the appearance of undue influence.

The specific guideline, outlined in federal ethics standards, states that government employees may not accept cash or equivalents from anyone who could be seen as having business with or influence over their agency. While there are limited exceptions, direct cash handouts in a workplace setting typically do not qualify.

The situation highlights the financial strain faced by TSA workers during shutdown periods. Reports indicate that many agents have gone without pay for several weeks, even as they continue working to maintain airport security. The lack of funding has also contributed to longer wait times at some airports across the country.

Although Perry was unable to give money directly, alternative methods of support may still be possible. Some airports and organizations have reportedly set up structured donation programs, where funds can be collected and distributed to affected workers in ways that comply with federal guidelines. These programs are typically managed by third parties rather than individual donors handing out cash. Aaron Baker, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said that unions for TSA officers don’t have the same restrictions and can accept donations to distribute among their members.

Perry, known for his philanthropy as well as his film and television work, has a history of stepping in during times of crisis. His latest effort underscores both the challenges facing federal workers during shutdowns and the strict rules governing how assistance can be provided.

For now, while direct giving at security checkpoints is off the table, broader support efforts continue as policymakers work toward resolving the funding impasse.