‘Biggest, Blackest, and Loudest’: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s unapologetic battle against digital terror

In a political landscape where Black leadership is increasingly treated as a crime, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott is refusing to grin and bear.

On March 27, Scott utilized his Instagram platform to pull back the curtain on the “vile hatred” directed at him, posting a carousel of screenshots that documented a surge in racist and threatening messages. From slurs that call back to the Jim Crow era to accusations that he is a “criminal kingpin,” the images were a gut-wrenching documentation of what it means to be unapologetically Black and in power in 2026 America.

He punctuated the post with a sharp redefinition of the acronym his detractors use as a weapon:

Duly

Elected

Incumbent Definitely

Earned

It These folks never change and their brains still don’t comprehend how elections work.

This is not an isolated incident, though. Rather, it is part of a deliberate strategy Scott has adopted to expose the emboldened nature of modern prejudice. This is the mayor who, in 2024, faced an onslaught of attacks following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Critics, having no policy failures to point to, labeled him a “DEI mayor.” At the time, Scott famously retorted that his detractors were just “afraid to use the N-word”. This week’s posts were just a data dump confirming that diagnosis.

The attacks on Scott are not random acts of individual hate. They are part of a coordinated, national narrative that weaponizes Black leadership as the root cause of urban decay. For far-right pundits and some federal detractors, Scott is not a duly elected mayor; he is a proxy for why Black-led cities “fail.”

“We know what they mean when they say it,” Scott said in a 2025 interview with the Associated Press. “What these folks who unfortunately think that way think is that unless you are a straight white male from a certain background… you shouldn’t be here.”

The vitriol is intended to shrink him. Instead, it seems to have emboldened him. Scott has fully leaned into the strategy of transparency, rejecting old-school “respectability politics” that would demand he maintain a dignified silence while his humanity is stripped away online.

The Policy Behind the Panic

For voters, particularly Black voters, the grand picture here is the noise designed to distract from the numbers. The racialized hatred Scott faces is inversely proportional to his actual success in governing Baltimore.

While online trolls call him a failure, Scott is presiding over a city with a nearly 50-year low in homicides. As he steps into his current role as the 2026 Chair of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council (BMC), he is focusing on data-driven, equitable infrastructure improvements for the entire region.

His immediate legislative priorities for 2026 are not about identity politics, but practical pocketbook issues:

Pushing the state General Assembly for sales tax remission to fund vacant property reduction.

Implementing a $1,000 property tax rebate for Baltimore homeowners.

The attacks, therefore, can be read as a symptom of panic from those who see a Black man successfully wielding the levers of power without apology.

Scott’s experience is not isolated. In 2026, the global picture shows a dangerous trend of democratic backsliding. Minority leaders across the U.S. and Europe are being systematically targeted through a combination of online harassment and legal “lawfare.” This includes federal “takeovers” of urban institutions and DOJ investigations targeting diverse hiring practices.

This isn’t political disagreement; it’s personal dehumanization used as a tactic of political erasure.

By making the decision to “clap back” with wit, such as his retort that he eats “two bananas a day” to counteract ape tropes, and by wearing shirts that read “Blackness Today, Blackness Tomorrow,” Scott is rewriting the rules of modern Black political survival.

His strategy is one of defiance, rooted in the idea that if you are not being attacked by racists, you might not be doing the work of breaking down the systems they cherish.

For theGrio’s audience, Scott’s stand is a crucial case study in the new era of leadership. It’s a reminder that political victory is only half the battle; the other half is fighting for the right to hold that victory without being erased by a digital mob.

As Scott stated, “We cannot allow that darkness to try to come and overtake our light. We have to be bigger, Blacker, and louder than ever”.