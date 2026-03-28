Jill Scott honors HBCU culture in upcycled ‘Patched Gal’ look at inaugural Aware Fest

Jill Scott has always been a master of “The Art of Love,” but on Thursday night in Atlanta, she showed that love to HBCU students.

The artist affectionately known as “Jilly from Philly” graced the stage at the inaugural HBCU Aware Fest on March 26, delivering the soulful, melodic vocals that have made her a staple of Black excellence for over two decades. While her voice soared through the Georgia air, it was her attire that had the crowd — and the internet — buzzing.

Scott rocked a custom “Patched Gal” look, a creative ensemble featuring upcycled HBCU t-shirts stitched together into a high-fashion statement. The ‘fit was more than just a style choice. It was a deliberate embrace of heritage and environmental consciousness.

The vision came together under the direction of Scott’s stylist, former ESSENCE Fashion Director Pamela Macklin, who collaborated with a rising local talent to bring the piece to life.

“I provided direction to this young designer from ATL and she did not disappoint,” Macklin shared. “This is art.”

While the fashion was a highlight, the heart of the evening remained centered on the mission of the Student Freedom Initiative. The first-of-its-kind festival, which musical director Adam Blackstone first teased to theGrio in February, aims to tackle the crushing weight of student loan debt. This burden disproportionately affects students from under-resourced communities.

For a week, Atlanta served as the hub for celebrity panels and wealth-building workshops, culminating in the benefit concert. The goal? To bridge the gap between the private sector and higher education to make the “Black college experience” more accessible.

“How can the private sector, the public sector, and the federal government come together to make college more accessible?” asked Clark Atlanta University President George French Jr. French emphasized that the festival is about showing students what is possible, especially when they see leaders and artists who share their background.

“They need to see people who look like them, talk like them, that live in the neighborhoods where they come from — to know that the way out is still through higher education, without a doubt,” French said.

The benefit concert featured a powerhouse lineup reflecting the breadth of Black music. Alongside Scott, legends Earth, Wind & Fire brought the funk, while Common, GloRilla, and gospel powerhouse Yolanda Adams rounded out a night dedicated to financial literacy and community support.

As the Student Freedom Initiative continues its work, the HBCU Aware Fest serves as a reminder that investing in Black students is an investment in the future of Black wealth.