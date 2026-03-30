Cory Booker hints at possible 2028 presidential run, says new wife will be a factor

U.S. Senator Cory Booker isn’t ruling out a second run for president in the Democratic primary in 2028, the New Jersey lawmaker said during a recent interview.

“I’m definitely not ruling it out,” Booker told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker on Sunday. Interestingly, Booker says his new wife, Alexis Lewis, will play a major role in whether he decides to run for the White House again.

“She knows what’s at stake…we just want to be a part of a generation of Americans that helps to redeem the dream,” said the longtime politician, who married Lewis in November 2025. He added, “What I love about her is that she knows, as a partnership, we are better than we were before we met, and I’m excited about whatever challenges we may take on as a couple.”

While he is certainly open to running for president in two years, Booker noted that he is seeking reelection for his Senate seat this November, telling Welker, “I hope New Jersey will support me for another six years.”

Booker is currently promoting his new book, “Stand,” in which he lays out his vision for America’s future amid the great political divide and violence. The 56-year-old Democrat’s book tour continues to fuel speculation that he will launch a 2028 presidential campaign.

“This left-right divide is killing our country, and our adversaries know it. They come onto our social media and try to whip up hate in America,” said Booker, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2013. “That is one of our biggest crises. It is time for a new vision of our country that’s far more uniting, that brings people together, doesn’t deepen divides.”

Another sign of Booker’s possible run for president is his significant fundraising. According to NBC News, Booker’s campaign account has raised $10 million. A major portion of that fundraising came as a result of Booker delivering the longest-ever Senate speech in April 2025 in opposition to several actions taken by the Trump administration. The 25-hour, 5-minute, and 59-second-long speech was hailed at the time as the kind of action voters wanted to see from Democrats, as President Donald Trump’s cuts to critical federal funding, including mass firings of federal workers, were quickly rebuked.

Booker told “Meet the Press” that he would like to see the Democratic Party move beyond being the party in opposition to Trump.

“The challenges on the horizon aren’t just this current crisis that Trump has caused. He shouldn’t be the main character of our narrative,” said Booker. “Right now, we have real challenges from new technologies like AI and robotics, new challenges that we need more unity in our country and a reminder that we are not each other’s enemies.”

Booker first ran for president in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary, which included then-Vice President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and others. Booker suspended his campaign in January 2020, just weeks before the Iowa caucus, citing difficulties raising money. Prior to his election to the U.S. Senate, Booker served as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, where he served two terms.