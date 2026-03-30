Safaree announces mother’s death in emotional tribute: ‘My life is shattered’

Safaree has announced the death of his mother, sharing the news in an emotional social media tribute that has drawn widespread support from fans.

The rapper and reality television personality revealed the loss on Saturday (March 28), posting a series of photos alongside a heartfelt message expressing his grief. “My life is shattered… I can’t believe I can’t call you… my mommy,” he wrote, adding that he did not know how he would move forward without her.

As of now, no official details about the cause or circumstances of her death have been publicly disclosed.

Safaree, known for appearances on reality shows and his past relationship with Nicki Minaj, has largely kept his family life private. However, it is known that he has two sisters and two children, a daughter, Safire Majesty, and a son, Legend Brain, with television personality Erica Mena.

Following his announcement, fans and fellow social media users flooded his comment sections with messages of sympathy and support. Many shared their own experiences of losing a parent, describing it as one of life’s most difficult and painful moments.

The outpouring of condolences highlights the deep emotional impact of such a loss, with many urging the entertainer to take time to grieve and focus on his mental well-being during this period.

Samuels has not shared further updates since his initial post.