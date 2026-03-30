Texas state troopers awarded $1.6M in racial discrimination lawsuit against DPS

Two Black Texas state troopers have been awarded more than $1.6 million after a federal jury found they were subjected to racial harassment and retaliation within the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The case, filed in 2020, centered on allegations by former trooper Jerald Sams and Sgt. Jari McPherson, who claimed years of discriminatory treatment by supervisors.

After a three-week trial in federal court in Austin, a jury on Jan. 29 found that both men had been harassed because of their race and that the agency failed to take appropriate action.

Also Read:Supreme Court revisits Mississippi death row case tied to disputed removal of Black jurors

Sams, a 26-year veteran, alleged he was demoted without evidence and later passed over for promotions in favor of less-qualified white officers. He also described a hostile work environment, including racially offensive comments. In one instance, a supervisor allegedly accused him of trying to turn his unit into a “Buffalo Soldiers” unit, a remark he said was offensive. Another complaint he filed with the state’s inspector general was upheld after an internal review.

McPherson, who worked in a criminal investigations unit, said he faced unequal treatment compared to white colleagues. His claims included stricter grooming rules, harsher evaluations, and being denied career-advancing assignments. He also alleged retaliation after filing a discrimination complaint, including losing access to a state-issued vehicle, which he said caused financial losses.

The jury awarded McPherson $62,500 in economic damages and $725,000 for emotional distress. Sams was awarded $875,000 for emotional harm, though the jury did not find sufficient evidence that he lost promotions due to racial discrimination. The total award came to $1,662,500.

The Department of Public Safety denied the allegations during the case, arguing that personnel decisions were based on performance and conduct, not race. Following the verdict, the agency filed a motion for a mistrial, claiming the plaintiffs’ legal team made improper arguments that could have influenced the jury. A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

Sams has since retired, citing the toll of the experience, while McPherson remains with the agency.