Tisha Campbell says she will always protect Martin Lawrence despite past conflict

Tisha Campbell says she remains loyal to her former co-star Martin Lawrence, emphasizing that she will always “protect” him despite their complicated past.

In a recent interview, Campbell reflected on her time working on the hit 90s sitcom “Martin,” where she starred alongside Lawrence. When asked about the show and her experiences, she made it clear she has no intention of speaking negatively about either the series or its lead actor.

“I will protect him till the day I die,” Campbell said, adding that she has never publicly criticized Lawrence and does not plan to start.

Her comments come decades after a well-documented conflict that led to her departure from the show during its fifth and final season in 1997. At the time, Campbell filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, verbal abuse, and other misconduct by Lawrence. The case was settled out of court, and she later returned only for the two-part series finale, filming her scenes separately from him.

In more recent years, both actors have publicly indicated that they have moved past the dispute. Speaking ahead of the “Martin: The Reunion” special in 2022, Campbell said the cast had healed from past issues and preferred to leave those matters in the past.

Lawrence has also expressed similar sentiments, stating that there is “nothing but love” between the two former co-stars. Other cast members have described the situation as reflective of the ups and downs that can happen within close working relationships.

The sitcom “Martin,” which aired from 1992 to 1997, remains a cultural touchstone and continues to have a lasting impact on television and comedy.