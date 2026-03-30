TSA workers asked to return $1,000 gift cards from Tyler Perry amid federal rules

Workers with the Transportation Security Administration at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were asked to return $1,000 gift cards distributed by representatives of Tyler Perry, after federal officials raised concerns over the legality of the gifts.

According to multiple reports, Perry initially visited the airport to offer direct financial help to TSA employees, who have been working without pay for several weeks during an ongoing U.S. government shutdown. However, federal ethics rules prohibit government employees from accepting direct cash gifts.

In response, Perry’s team worked with airport officials and returned with an alternative: prepaid gift cards reportedly worth $1,000 each. The cards were distributed to some TSA workers in an effort to ease financial strain and boost morale.

But days later, employees who received the cards were told they would need to return them. Sources said the airport’s federal security director raised concerns after the distribution, prompting a review of whether the gifts complied with federal regulations governing benefits to government personnel, per 11Alive.

The situation has created confusion and stress for some workers, particularly those who had already used part of the funds. It’s unclear how those cases will be handled.

The incident highlights strict federal rules that limit gifts to government employees, even during periods of financial hardship. While there are some exceptions, they are typically narrow and closely regulated.

TSA workers have reportedly gone more than six weeks without pay due to the funding lapse affecting the Department of Homeland Security. The shutdown has led to operational strain at airports nationwide, with some travelers reporting longer wait times.

Perry, known for his philanthropy, has not publicly commented on the decision to recall the gift cards.