Millions of Americans are now eligible for Canadian citizenship as applications surge

Millions of Americans are now eligible to apply for Canadian citizenship following recent legal changes, and many are taking advantage of the opportunity as a backup plan amid ongoing political and social uncertainty in the United States.

The shift stems from updates to Canada’s citizenship laws after a 2023 court ruling struck down parts of the so-called “first-generation limit,” which had previously restricted citizenship by descent. The revised policy, implemented through changes to Canada’s Citizenship Act, allows more people born outside Canada to claim citizenship through parents, grandparents, or even earlier generations, provided they can prove a direct lineage.

For individuals like Ellen Robillard, a New York resident whose mother was born in Nova Scotia, the change reopened a path that was once closed. She is now applying for citizenship alongside her adult son, citing concerns about political tensions and safety in the U.S.

Immigration consultants say demand has surged. Cassandra Fultz, a Canada-based consultant, told CNN that her U.S. caseload has increased dramatically from about 10 applications a month to roughly 100, marking an unprecedented and sustained rise in interest. Archives in Quebec have also reported a spike in Americans requesting historical documents needed to prove ancestry.

Processing times are also growing. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada reports tens of thousands of applications currently in the queue, with wait times nearing 10 months.

While some applicants are motivated by political concerns, others are driven by family ties, career opportunities, or cultural curiosity. Rachel Rabb, an American living in Latin America, told CNN she began researching her ancestry after learning about the law change and discovered a Canadian relative several generations back. For her, Canadian citizenship represents a potential safety net.

Experts note that many applicants are not planning to relocate immediately. Instead, they are securing citizenship “just in case,” keeping future options open.

The legal change also restores rights to so-called “Lost Canadians” individuals who were previously excluded due to outdated or unconstitutional rules.

However, the surge has sparked debate within Canada, with some critics arguing that expanded eligibility could benefit people with limited ties to the country. Supporters counter that the reform corrects longstanding inequities and strengthens connections across borders.

As applications continue to rise, the trend highlights how citizenship is increasingly viewed not just as identity, but as security and flexibility in uncertain times.