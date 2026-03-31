What exactly is going on with Ciara from ‘Summer House’?

In case you may have missed the memo, there is something going down in the world of Bravo’s “Summer House” revolving around the show’s star, Ciara Miller.

After rumors began circulating this week that the 30-year-old reality TV figure’s ex-fling, West Wilson, may have coupled up with her closest alliance in the house, Amanda Batula, confirmation came on Tuesday (Mar. 31).

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it,” they began in a statement to their Instagram stories.

“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected,” their statement continued. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

They added, “As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”

Ciara Miller attends Apple TV’s “Your Friends & Neighbors” Season 2 premiere at New York Historical on March 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This, on its own, is awkward enough, given Batula finalized her divorce after four years in January from fellow castmate Kyle Cooke and is essentially now dating his friend, who also just so happens to be her friend’s ex. She was gushing about Miller’s loyalty just a month ago in interviews. However, this is particularly distressing for fans, especially Miller’s fans, as it arrives on the heels of a rather interesting moment that occurred during season 10, which is currently still airing.

The show, which launched on Bravo in 2017, famously follows a group of young adults who have jetted off to the Hamptons for the summer and it’s no secret that Miller, who has been on the show since her debut as a friend of Luke Gulbranson in season 5, has been one of the only Black castmates on this particular franchise. This season, she is one of three Black cast members, alongside Mia Calabrese and KJ Dillard, but among 10 white cast members.

Many have wondered what that experience has been like, and she finally revealed how she’s had to navigate a very different reality than the rest of her castmates, as one of the only Black people in the regular cast, particularly when it came to her messy breakup with Wilson.

The topic arose during episode 7, which aired on March 17, during a group dinner, as Miller and Wilson discussed their 2023 breakup and how she wasn’t afforded much grace by the media or online audiences.

“Summer House” season 10 cast photo. (Photo credit: Bravo)

“I don’t think you guys also realize the interracial aspect that exists and all the s— that goes on,” Miller expressed at the time. “I get a lot of blowback that’s very racial, obviously, being in this position. I was the first Black person in this house, and then dating publicly, dating white guys publicly, is a whole contraption that I don’t think you guys can understand or can even empathize with.”

Dillard became emotional during the moment and noted, “It’s just the s— my sisters go through.”

He continued, “It’s tough. It may seem like from your guys’ perspective that she’s complaining, but it’s just reality. It’s f—. You’ve always got to think 20 steps ahead. It’s not normal. This s— not normal. I don’t expect you guys to understand because you aren’t in our skin, but even with me coming into the house, being the first Black guy, I have added pressure, too. Literally, the past few weeks, I’ve just been in my head, thinking, ‘Don’t f— up.’ It’s f—.”

Meanwhile, Calabrese added, “That’s what we’re taught. I didn’t grow up with you, KJ, but I know you got the talk that my brother got. That’s just a conversation that’s held in Black households. You have to conduct yourself in a certain manner so you’re not seen as a threat, so you’re not seen as aggressive or angry or scary, and all these connotations that society has put on us for so long. Even though there’s nothing angry about you, nothing scary about you. But that’s what the world has made us look like.”

In that moment, their white counterparts appeared receptive and understanding, even outlining the ways they recognized their own privilege.

Batula even said, “It’s our job to be family and support one another, instead of giving people opportunities to tear other people down.”

Ciara Miller on March 13, 2026 at Wheelhouse in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film)

Flash forward to now, and we’re looking at an extremely messy coupling among cast members that unfortunately seems to prove Miller’s point. Miller noted in particular that some of the scrutiny she’s faced as the first Black woman in the regular cast has centered on her romantic life on the show. It means she doesn’t have the same agency, and she has said she must consider this before making certain decisions. Meanwhile, Wilson and Batula, as they stated, had the privilege of not even considering how this might affect their friend before moving full speed ahead with this relationship.

This incident, occurring after that moment of reckoning, also reads as though Wilson and Batula heard what she was saying about her experience and then reinforced some of those very same themes.

Now this is all speculation, obviously. All we know is that they have confirmed their romance and Miller has unfollowed them on social media. We don’t know how she feels about this development. We don’t know the real timeline. But I hope Miller knows there are many Black women who understand her and recognize what is happening, even if we can’t always put words to it. Or never do.