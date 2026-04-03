Cardi B teams up with NYC Mayor Mamdani to launch free child care program for 2-year-olds

Rapper Cardi B has partnered with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to promote a new initiative aimed at expanding access to free early childhood education, according to Fox5 New York.

The city’s upcoming “2-K” program will provide free child care for 2-year-olds, building on existing pre-K and 3-K offerings. Officials say the program is set to launch this fall, with an initial rollout of about 2,000 seats. The first phase will prioritize communities in the Bronx, where access to affordable child care has been a longstanding issue.

Enrollment is expected to open in June, giving families time to apply ahead of the school year.

Speaking alongside the mayor, Cardi B emphasized the real-life impact of child care costs on working families. Drawing from her own experience growing up in New York City and now raising children, she said access to free child care can be a major turning point for parents, especially mothers, trying to balance work and family responsibilities.

“I feel like free childcare is very important,” she said, noting that lack of support often limits opportunities for women.

As part of the rollout, the city is also launching a public campaign to raise awareness about the program. That includes a citywide jingle contest, where residents are invited to submit original songs promoting 2-K. Cardi B has signed on as a judge for the competition, a move officials hope will boost engagement and visibility.

Mayor Mamdani framed the initiative as part of a broader push to make early education more accessible and equitable across the city. The 2-K expansion is expected to complement long-term goals of universal child care access, particularly in underserved neighborhoods.

City leaders say combining policy rollout with cultural outreach, like the jingle contest, could help ensure more families are aware of and take advantage of the new program.

The success of the initial phase will likely determine how quickly the city can expand beyond the first 2,000 seats in the coming years.