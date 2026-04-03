Husband charged in killing of Florida vice mayor Nancy Metayer Brown, told uncle he ‘couldn’t take it anymore’

New details have emerged in the killing of Coral Springs vice mayor, Nancy Metayer Bowen, as investigators say her husband confessed to the fatal shooting and attempted to cover it up, according WPLG Local 10 News in Florda.

According to an arrest report released by the Coral Springs Police Department, 40-year-old Stephen Bowen has been charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering in connection with the death of the vice mayor, who was found dead in her home on April 1, 2026.

Police say concern was raised after Metayer Bowen failed to attend a scheduled meeting. A welfare check at the couple’s home revealed signs of forced damage. Officers later entered the residence and discovered her body in a second-floor bedroom. Investigators said she had been shot multiple times and her body was found wrapped in blankets and garbage bags.

Authorities allege the killing was premeditated. According to the report, Stephen Bowen had told his mother the day before that he was experiencing a “panic attack” and planned to speak with his wife. Hours later, he reportedly confessed to his uncle, saying he had shot her three times with a shotgun and then slept downstairs.

“When asked why, he said he ‘couldn’t take it anymore,’” investigators wrote in the report.

The uncle’s 911 call ultimately allowed police to enter the home without a warrant. Additional evidence recovered included shotgun shells and a pillow that appeared to have been modified as a makeshift silencer.

Police tracked Bowen to an apartment complex in nearby Plantation, where he was seen attempting to hand off a gun bag and ammunition to another individual. He was arrested shortly afterward and later invoked his right to an attorney.

Investigators say Bowen also attempted to remove identifying information from his vehicle and sought help from an acquaintance, though that individual told police he was unaware of any crime.

Bowen is currently being held without bond at the Broward Main Jail.

The death of Metayer Bowen, who was Coral Springs’ first Black and Haitian American woman commissioner, has drawn widespread mourning. Local and state leaders have described her as a trailblazer and rising figure in Florida politics. The investigation remains ongoing.