Concerns grow that Black and female officers were disproportionately impacted by Pentagon promotion delays

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing scrutiny after reports that he has intervened in the military promotion process, delaying or blocking the advancement of more than a dozen senior officers across multiple branches.

According to U.S. officials cited in reports, Hegseth has taken an unusually active role in reviewing promotion lists for generals and admirals in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Some officials have raised concerns that qualified candidates, particularly women and Black officers, may have been disproportionately affected.

The promotion process in the U.S. military is typically handled by independent boards within each branch, which evaluate candidates based on merit and service record. Recommendations are then forwarded through the Pentagon to the White House and ultimately require Senate approval. Defense secretaries rarely remove names from these lists without clear cause, such as misconduct investigations.

Officials familiar with the situation say some candidates were removed despite having no pending disciplinary issues. In certain cases, promotions were reportedly delayed for weeks, including a list of Navy officers awaiting advancement to one-star admiral.

Critics within the military and government have questioned whether factors such as race, gender, or perceived alignment with policies from the previous administration under Joe Biden may have influenced decisions. Some also pointed to Hegseth’s public opposition to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, which he has criticized as undermining merit-based advancement.

The situation has also drawn attention following the recent dismissal of Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, whose term was expected to continue through 2027. Officials say George had sought a meeting with Hegseth regarding promotion concerns before his removal.

In response, a Pentagon spokesperson strongly denied the allegations, calling the reports inaccurate and defending the integrity of the promotion process under Hegseth’s leadership. The statement emphasized that promotions are based solely on merit and remain apolitical.

The White House has not publicly commented on the matter.

The controversy highlights growing tensions over leadership and personnel decisions within the military, with some officials warning that вмешling in the promotion system could undermine trust in a process long viewed as a cornerstone of military professionalism.