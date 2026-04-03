Shamea Morton Mwangi shares an update on her daughter’s progress and her next chapter ahead of ‘RHOA’ Season 17

For Shamea Morton Mwangi, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has never just been about the drama.

As Season 17 kicks off, the newly full-time Housewife is stepping into a chapter that’s neither defined by shifting friendships nor business ventures, but instead personal milestones like motherhood, legacy, and the quiet victories happening at home.

“I’m so happy you asked me about my girls—that’s my favorite thing to talk about,” Morton Mwangi told theGrio, her face lighting up as she shifted from Housewives headlines to what matters most.

While Bravo teases a season filled with tension, Morton Mwangi’s storyline is rooted in something deeper. Yes, there are fractured friendships—including the emotional fallout from her longtime bond with Porsha Williams —and yes, she’s exploring new ventures, including launching a rum brand. But at the center of the bigger picture are her daughters.

Morton Mwangi is a mother of two: 7-year-old Shya and 3-year-old Shiloh, who has special needs. While reality TV often amplifies conflict, Shamea is choosing to highlight growth—especially when it comes to her children.

“Shya is amazing. She’s the best big sister ever,” she said. “She has handled having a little sister with special needs with such grace and kindness.”

That grace didn’t come overnight. Morton Mwangi is candid about the adjustment period her family experienced, but today, she sees a bond that continues to evolve in beautiful ways.

“She walks around like, ‘Shiloh, don’t do that, don’t touch that,’” she said with a laugh. “Shiloh will rake the table clean; everything will be on the ground. And then Shya’s right behind her, picking everything up.”

Shiloh, who turned three on Valentine’s Day, is still nonverbal and continues to receive multiple therapies. But Morton Mwangi speaks about her daughter’s journey with a mix of honesty and optimism

“She’s walking now… she’s still nonverbal, but that’s temporary,” she said. “She’s still doing all of her therapies, from speech to OT to PT. My girl is kicking tail.”

Recently, Shiloh reached a milestone that felt especially meaningful—transitioning from purees to table food. While Morton Mwangi shared that she still has a G-tube (gastronomy tube) in case of emergency needs, she’s showing great signs of improvement.

“She ate some of my spaghetti,” Morton Mwangi said, smiling. “And some Chick-fil-A macaroni and cheese. We chopped it really small, but I want to celebrate all of those things.”

That celebration of progress is something she hopes viewers take with them this season.

As she steps more fully into her role on “RHOA,” Morton Mwangi is also thinking long-term about what she’s building for herself and her daughters.

“I think it’s important for me to leave a legacy… to show them that, yeah, you can be a kept woman,” she said. “But you can also stand on your own. You can bring your own bag.”

That mindset is fueling her next chapter, from entrepreneurship to future ventures rooted in community and children.

“I believe the children are our future,” she added. “By 2027, I will definitely have a business that has something to do with children.”

Keeping focused on the new positives in her life is a recurring theme for Morton Mwangi, who answered a question about her fractured friendship with Porsha Williams with an upbeat candor.

“I’m super excited to be coming into my sophomore season of ‘Housewives of Atlanta,'” she told theGrio. “The girls are lovely, right? I’ve gotten to know so many of them. I’ve even become best friends with Kelli. So, you know, in all of the mess, there’s always some blessings. But I will say it was very difficult to not only experience, but watch it.”

“That’s the thing that people don’t understand,” Morton Mwangi continued. “You live through it, then you watch it, and then you go over it all over again at the reunion. It’s never fun when those types of things happen, especially since we were childhood friends. So that wasn’t fun to watch or experience, actually.”

Season 17 may bring its share of tension, especially as friendships shift and new cast dynamics emerge, but Morton Mwangi says there’s still space for joy, growth, and even new beginnings.

In fact, she’s formed an unexpected bond with newcomer Kelli Ferrell, calling their friendship “a breath of fresh air.”

“I used to be like, ‘no new friends,’” she said. “Now I’m like—that is total bull. I couldn’t be happier with the new friends I’ve gained. Not just Kelli, but our new castmates, Pinky Cole and K. Michelle.”

“Kelli and I have become the closest because we have so much in common,” Morton Mwangi continued. “She’s a great mom to four beautiful daughters. I’m minus two shy of her record. But she does motherhood so well, and just being able to juggle it all, motherhood, being an entrepreneur, owning her franchise ‘Nana’s Chicken and Waffles.’ Just seeing her in her element and doing all the things, that’s the type of person I want to be around. It’s actually motivated me to dig into my entrepreneurship bag, and possibly open up some new things.”

The new season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres Sunday, April 5, on Bravo (8 pm ET/PT) and streams the next day on Peacock.