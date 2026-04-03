President Trump suggests Erika Kirk sue comedian Druski over viral ‘Conservative Women in America’ skit

President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after appearing to encourage legal action against a comedian over a viral social media skit mocking conservative women, according to The Independent.

The remarks came during a White House Easter event, where Trump addressed Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Speaking off-script, Trump praised Kirk before suggesting she consider suing comedian Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes.

“They’re so jealous of Erika,” Trump said, before adding, “You ought to sue… Sue their a— off,” drawing laughter and applause from parts of the audience.

The comment referenced a viral skit released by Druski that parodies “conservative women in America.” In the video, the comedian appears in exaggerated costume and makeup, delivering satirical remarks while cutting between comedic scenes. The clip quickly gained traction online, amassing over 180 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Some viewers speculated that the skit was specifically aimed at Erika Kirk, though neither she nor her organization has publicly confirmed that interpretation. Reports suggesting potential legal action circulated online, but a spokesperson for Druski denied any claims that a cease-and-desist had been issued.

The video has sparked mixed reactions across social media. Critics argue the skit crosses a line, while supporters defend it as satire consistent with Druski’s comedic style, which often involves character-driven impersonations and social commentary.

Trump’s comments have also drawn attention, particularly around the broader issue of public officials weighing in on private legal matters and cultural disputes. The president quickly returned to prepared remarks after the exchange, which focused on Easter and religious observances.

As of now, there is no indication that Erika Kirk plans to pursue legal action.