Zendaya wants to work with fellow Oakland native Ryan Coogler: ‘He means so much to us’

Could two Oakland powerhouses bring us our next big cinematic moment? Zendaya wants to see it.

While being interviewed on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the “Dune” actress revealed that the director she’d like to work with next hits close to home.

“Ryan Coogler. And for years, I’ve felt this way…since ‘Fruitvale Station,’ because I thought that was such a beautiful and powerful film. But, I’m from Oakland, and I remember when that happened,” she said, referring to the film’s real-life inspiration, the story of 22-year-old Oscar Grant, a Black man who was beaten and fatally shot by Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police officers.

“[Coogler] means so much to the world, but he means so much to us, too,” Zendaya told Hudson. “I always joke, ‘I know I don’t know you, but I feel like you’re my cousin.’”

Ryan Coogler is the “It” director 🔥

I’m sure everyone would love a chance to work with him. Shout out to the beautiful Zendaya. I hope her dreams come true ✨pic.twitter.com/I7Y3ahmItr — Jacob B. (@JacobB198) April 2, 2026

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Some online seem surprised to hear the “Challengers” star pinpoint Coogler, but it’s not the first time she’s shown love to the Academy Award-winning director. Following the release of “Black Panther” in 2018, she hosted a free screening in Oakland for over 300 kids in the community.

Wakanda forever…Oakland forever. Thank you to all the beautiful young people of my home town for joining me this weekend. You all, much like this movie, are absolutely brilliant✨ #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/qsO09ZnQJX — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 26, 2018

And aside from being hometown heroes, Zendaya and Coogler have some crossover potential. Both are Marvel darlings; Zendaya has portrayed MJ in the “Spider-Man” franchise since 2017, and Coogler directed “Black Panther” and “Wakanda Forever.” The two are also responsible for bringing us some of the most talked-about films over the past few years, from “Sinners” to “Challengers.”

Zendaya has her hands full with projects this year; she’s starring in “The Drama” alongside Robert Pattinson, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” “Dune: Part Three,” “The Odyssey,” and the final season of “Euphoria.” She said herself that she’s doing plenty, and plans to lay low after what will be a blockbuster 2026 for the 29-year-old actress.

“I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what — I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit,” she said in an interview with “Fandango.”

Maybe, after a well-deserved rest, a Coogler project will be there waiting for her.