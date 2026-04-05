Pepsi drops Wireless Festival sponsorship over Kanye West booking

Pepsi has dropped its sponsorship of Wireless Festival as event organizers are facing backlash for choosing Ye, formerly Kanye West, as the headliner.

Pepsi has been a main sponsor of the UK festival for more than a decade, now issuing a short statement to British media: “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival.” The company’s decision comes after political leaders in London took a stance against Wireless Festival for bringing West on, given his history of antisemitic comments and use of Nazi symbolism in his art. The announcement that West would headline the festival prompted condemnation from the country’s prime minister and the mayor of London.

In a statement to The Sun, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism. Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”

A spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan distanced City Hall from the involvement in the festival lineup, telling Complex, “We are clear that the past comments and actions of this artist are offensive and wrong, and are simply not reflective of London’s values. This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one that City Hall is involved in.”

The Jewish Leadership Council called the Wireless Festival’s decision to platform West, “deeply irresponsible.”

West has previously spewed several antisemitic sentiments and conspiracy theories. Last year, the rapper’s song, “Heil Hitler,” a single off an unreleased album, was removed from all mainstream streaming platforms. But in January, the song regained attention when a nightclub in Miami allowed far-right social media influencers to play it at the venue. Video footage showed clubgoers chanting the lyrics and performing the Nazi salute.

Days later, the rapper took out an ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize for his antisemitism and give thanks to the Black community, saying that his bipolar disorder caused him to lose sight of reality and become “unrecognizable.”

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” he wrote.

West is now on tour for his 12th studio album, “Bully,” and is set to headline Wireless Festival in July.