WNBA star Angel Reese traded to Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese is on the move in one of the most notable early-season transactions in the WNBA, with the Chicago Sky trading the standout forward to the Atlanta Dream in a deal centered on future draft assets.

According to NBC News, Chicago will receive first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 as part of the trade, along with a swap of second-round selections in 2028. The move marks the end of Reese’s two-season run with the Sky, where she quickly established herself as one of the league’s most productive young players.

Reese, 23, made an immediate impact after being selected seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She earned All-Rookie honors in her debut season and went on to become a two-time All-Star. Perhaps most notably, she led the league in rebounding in both of her first two seasons, averaging 12.9 boards per game across 64 career appearances.

Chicago’s front office acknowledged her contributions in a statement, thanking Reese for her “record-breaking milestones” and impact on the team and league. Despite her individual success, the Sky struggled to translate that into team results, missing the playoffs in both seasons during her tenure.

Reese had previously voiced frustration with the team’s direction. In a 2025 interview with the Chicago Tribune, she made it clear she expected more from the organization moving forward, signaling that change could be on the horizon if improvements didn’t come.

The trade sends Reese to an Atlanta team that has been more competitive in recent years. The Dream have reached the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, although they have not advanced past the first round since 2018. Atlanta finished atop the Eastern Conference in 2025 but fell short in the postseason.

Reese now joins a roster aiming to take the next step, bringing elite rebounding and physical presence to the frontcourt. She is entering the final guaranteed year of her rookie contract, with Atlanta holding a team option for 2027.

Her arrival could help reshape the Dream’s title hopes, while Chicago begins a longer-term rebuild with added draft capital.