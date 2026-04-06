‘Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen’ to replace the ‘Late Show’ on CBS

“Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” is getting a new airtime over at CBS.

After Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” ends on May 21, the following day, on May 22, Allen’s “Comics Unleashed” will move into the 11:35 p.m. timeslot, and the comedy game show “Funny You Should Ask,” also produced by Allen, will be airing right after at 12:35 a.m, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Comics Unleashed,” a hybrid between a late-night show and a comedy showcase hosted by Allen himself, had been airing in the later spot this season and also aired there during the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes. Meanwhile, during a year that has seen many shake-ups in both late-night and daytime television, the “Late Show” was canceled; the network cited it as a financial decision.

Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen. (Photo credit: Comics Unleashed YouTube)

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Allen is buying time from the network to air the two shows, with Allen Media Group, his company, selling the available ad spots. Which could potentially help CBS see a profit in late-night.

Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, called the move a major opportunity, saying the world can never have enough laughter. Allen’s shows have featured talented comedians early in their careers, including Kevin Hart, Roy Wood Jr, and more.

“I created and launched Comics Unleashed 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love — make people laugh,” Allen said in a statement. “I truly appreciate CBS’ confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter.”

Allen also owns entities such as The Weather Channel, Local Now and theGrio.