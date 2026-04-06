Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield tie the knot in epic ceremony celebrating the Black diaspora

Olympic track stars Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are officially husband and wife!

The gold medal sprinter and the Olympic bronze medalist, both 28, tied the knot on Saturday, April 4, in Trenton, Ga., at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge, in a celebration that blended elegance, culture, and Black love under a fitting theme, “shades of melanin.”

“I heard I didn’t walk down the aisle. I heard that I ran,” Bromfield joked in an interview with Vogue, later describing the entire day as “magical.”

The festivities began with a breathtaking outdoor ceremony bathed in soft neutral tones like champagne, beige, dusty rose, and pale yellow. While reading their custom vows, Lyles held Bromfield’s vow book for her as her nerves were getting the better of her. Throughout the day, the couple intentionally wove together Bromfield’s Jamaican roots and Lyles’ Black American heritage. Fashion, of course, played a huge role.

For her part, the bride walked down the aisle in a romantic, regal custom princess gown by Pantora Bridal, featuring crystal embellishments across the bodice that spilled into a dramatic, full skirt. The choice was especially meaningful, as the designer is not only Black but also a fellow Jamaican woman. For the reception, she switched into a dazzling off-the-shoulder white lace corset mini dress with long sleeves, intricate beading, and a flowing train, balancing regal bridal glamour with a little modern edge.

Meanwhile, for the ceremony, the groom stepped out in a textured brown suit by New York-based designer Musika. After learning his bride planned a second look, Lyles decided to raise the fashion stakes himself, commissioning a brown version of the suit he famously wore to the Met Gala.

The couple’s brown color palette carried through to their wedding party, with bridesmaids and groomsmen dressed in varying shades of the rich color. Lyles also added a playful personal touch, lining each groomsman’s jacket with their favorite anime character, a nod to his well-known love of anime.

The day also held space for remembrance. A reserved seat honored loved ones who could not be there, while Bromfield, who lost her mother in 2021, was moved to tears by her wedding planner surprising her with a small photo of her mother attached to her bouquet as a pendant so she could carry her with her down the aisle.

After the ceremony, the celebration really shifted into high gear. The reception that followed featured lively performances from the bridal party, including the groomsmen jigging to “Turnt Up,” the bridesmaids dancing to Jamaican hits, and the newlyweds sharing their first dance to a blend of Jamaican and American classics after Lyles danced with his mother and Bromfield danced with her father. The couple cut into a multi-tiered ombré brown cake. There was a band, a DJ, and a live performance by gospel singer Tasha Cobbs. By the couple’s account, once the dance floor opened, no one wanted to leave.

The night ended with pizza and on a rather cinematic note with a fireworks display followed by a gentle rainfall that the couple initially worried might derail the festivities but ultimately arrived like a punctuation mark adding to the magic.

Bromfield and Lyles tied the knot after announcing their engagement in October 2024, after about two years of dating. However, the two Olympic sprinters technically first connected in 2018, when Bromfield made the first move via Lyles’ Instagram DMs.

“Junelle decided to slide into my DMs, asking me the question, ‘Do you cook?’” Lyles recalled while speaking to Vogue. “And so from there, it led to a very long seven-year story of us eventually meeting, falling in love, being able to be with each other, not being able to be with each other, and then finally getting into a relationship where we have always stayed together—and now have gotten married.”

So, don’t be afraid to shoot your shot in these streets!