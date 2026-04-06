Terry Crews’ wife, Rebecca, shares long fight with Parkinson’s and new hope after breakthrough treatment

Actor and TV host Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca Crews are sharing new details about her long and difficult battle with Parkinson’s disease, revealing both the toll it has taken and the hope offered by a recent medical breakthrough.

In an interview reported by People magazine, Rebecca Crews said she was officially diagnosed in 2015 after experiencing years of unexplained symptoms, including tremors, stiffness and memory issues. Those early warning signs began roughly four years before doctors were able to confirm the condition.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement and can also cause sleep problems, depression and balance issues. Rebecca is one of nearly one million Americans living with the condition.

The couple said the journey has been physically and emotionally draining. At one point, Rebecca recalled going days without sleep due to her symptoms, describing moments when she felt completely overwhelmed. Terry Crews, known for hosting “America’s Got Talent,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and other roles, said supporting his wife through those periods has been one of the hardest parts of their lives together.

Despite ongoing challenges, the couple now says they have renewed optimism following a cutting-edge treatment known as focused ultrasound. The non-invasive procedure uses targeted sound waves in the brain to help reduce tremors. Rebecca underwent the treatment at Stanford University Hospital and reported a significant improvement in her symptoms.

Doctors say the therapy is still relatively new, with only a limited number of patients having access to it so far. Rebecca is expected to undergo a second procedure later this year to treat symptoms on the other side of her body.

In addition to Parkinson’s, Rebecca also battled breast cancer, undergoing a double mastectomy in 2020. She is currently cancer-free.

Even with her diagnosis, she continues to stay active, working on projects including a clothing line, a podcast and an online church. She credits her husband for being a constant source of strength throughout her journey.

The couple says they chose to go public now to share hope with others facing similar struggles, emphasizing that while there is no cure yet, new treatments are helping improve quality of life.