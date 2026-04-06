UCLA storms past South Carolina to claim historic first women’s NCAA title

The UCLA Bruins women’s basketball delivered one of the most commanding performances in recent championship history, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball 79-51 to win the 2026 women’s NCAA title.

According to CNN, the Bruins set the tone early and never let up, controlling both ends of the floor from the opening minutes at the championship game in Phoenix. The victory marks the first national title in program history for UCLA women’s basketball.

UCLA’s defense proved decisive. South Carolina struggled to find rhythm, shooting just 26% from the field in the first half and going 1-for-8 from three-point range. By halftime, the Bruins had already built a double-digit lead, and the gap only widened after the break.

A defining stretch came in the third quarter, where UCLA outscored South Carolina by 16 points, the largest scoring margin in any quarter of a women’s championship game, according to ESPN’s broadcast. At one point, the Bruins led by 22, the biggest deficit the Gamecocks faced all season.

Standout performances came from Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez, both of whom recorded double-doubles. Betts, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, was later named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Jaquez led the team in scoring with 21 points, helping anchor a balanced offensive effort in which every UCLA starter reached double figures.

Head coach Cori Close became emotional after the final buzzer, describing the win as beyond anything she had imagined. UCLA closed the season with a 37-1 record and a program-best 31-game winning streak.

For South Carolina, led by Dawn Staley, the loss marks a second straight championship defeat following last year’s title game. Despite their recent dominance, the Gamecocks had no answer for UCLA’s intensity and execution on the biggest stage.

The result not only delivers a long-awaited title to UCLA but also signals a potential shift in the balance of power in women’s college basketball.